Tennessee banks asking people to deposit, cash in spare change during shortage

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Banks across Tennessee are asking people to cash in or deposit any spare coins they have as the pandemic has prompted a coin shortage.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bankers Association, while businesses were closed during the pandemic the rate of coin circulation was slowed as more customers switched to online shopping using debit/credit cards. Now that businesses have reopened, businesses and banks are experiencing a shortage in coins because “the coins that they would have received in change were then not being circulated back into the system” during the shutdowns.

“In the beginning of 2020, more than 4 billion coins were deposited—or recirculated—each month,” said Colin Barrett, president and CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association. “Those numbers dropped to less than 2 billion beginning in April.”

The bankers association says the demand for coins had increased as businesses have reopened, but since people haven’t been using coins, businesses and banks have very few, “but a large number of coins remain with consumers”. This is creating an issue due to coins making up around 80 percent of the supply.

“There is adequate coin in the economy, however the slowed pace of circulation means that a sufficient amount of coins is not readily available where needed,” said Barrett. “If you have spare change, we encourage Tennesseans to check with their local bank to see if they are accepting rolled coins, use exact amounts when purchasing items, or deposit them in grocery store coin-cashing machines.”

As of April 2020, the U.S. Treasury says the total value of coin in circulation is $47.8 billion In April of 2019 the value $47.4 billion.

