Tennessee interstate exit named after Billy Graham

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An interstate exit in Johnson City has been named after famed evangelist Billy Graham.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported that Exit 24 on I-26 was officially changed to the “Billy Graham Memorial Interchange” Wednesday morning.

There was a naming ceremony which took place along the interstate.

Senator Rusty Crowe had requested it be renamed in Graham’s honor.

WJHL reported that Graham’s grandson, William Franklin Graham IV, attended the ceremony.

