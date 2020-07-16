TVA offers incentives for use of virus-killing technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will provide incentives to businesses and schools that install UV-C germicidal lights that remove viruses, like COVID-19, and bacteria from indoor activity.

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) uses UV-C light, which is a short wavelength ultraviolet light that has germicidal effects, and can be used in a variety of ways for disinfection. The technology can be used as an alternative to chemical disinfectants.

“As the largest public power provider in America, a key focus for TVA is helping to keep our children and the public safe by supporting technologies that are proven to kill viruses,” said Jason Snyder, manager, TVA EnergyRight. “Schools and businesses realize they need solutions to purify indoor air, and we want to help them install it as they reopen.”

According to TVA, the germicidal lights are proven to kill viruses in the air including COVID-19.

“So the UV light has been tested to kill the Coronavirus up to 99% of the time. It’s going to deactivate that virus so it can’t replicate anymore, once it is exposed to that light in the air stream,” Jason Snyder, Manager TVA EnergyRight said.

Individuals who use TVA as a provider can receive a $30 per ton incentive towards the installation of the UV technologies.

“When you know that the customers are going to be comfortable coming to your restaurant or shopping at your retail establishment just because there is a little more peace of mind. We feel like those kinds of things are what gets the valley back to work. TVA wants to support all of our 10 million customers during this difficult time,” says Snyder.

