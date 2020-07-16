Advertisement

Veteran’s Club gathers $500 in groceries for Kentucky veteran struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hardships are widespread during this COVID-19 pandemic.

For one Kentucky veteran, it's the reason he lost his job making it difficult to provide for his family of seven.

That’s when the Veteran’s Club stepped in to help.

It’s a nationally recognized organization. The Veteran’s Club helps thousands of veterans daily with things like mental health, housing, and employment.

Ironically, the Kentucky veteran who was on the receiving end of one of the group’s most recent missions had never heard of them. He just reached out to a friend who happened to be a member.

“He was originally reaching out to him to try to sell some of his possessions, so when one of our members asked, ‘why are you trying to get rid of everything,’ he told his story.” Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell said. “He had lost a contract job because of COVID-19, his wife was recovering from surgery and unable to work, and they have a family of seven including a mentally disabled brother that he cares for, and they just really don’t have food and the basic necessities they need.”

All it took was a phone call, a social media post, and less than 24 hours to rally the Veteran's Club troops.

They ended up with more than $500 worth of groceries along with hundreds of dollars in donations to help one brother in arms provide for his family until he could get back on his feet.

“He was just super grateful, I mean tears rolled down his face and this is a hard, strong combat veteran here we’re talking about,” Harrell said. “But, that’s what it’s all about.”

They may be known best for their national programs like the Equine Therapy Program.

But, it's local efforts like this one that Harrell says is how the whole organization got started.

“He’s now a member,” Harrell said.

If you are a veteran in need or just someone who wants to donate to the Veteran’s Club, find their contact information here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Williams was one of nearly 100 other individuals charged at the demonstration on Tuesday.

News

TVA offers incentives for use of virus-killing technology

Updated: 26 minutes ago
According to TVA, the germicidal lights are proven to kill viruses in the air including COVID-19.

News

More than 22K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 30 minutes ago
New unemployment claims decreased in Tennessee in early July.

News

Virgin Mary statue found beheaded at church in Chattanooga

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Sikes
Officials said Homeland Security was notified about the incident.

News

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
The free walk-up testing event will be held on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Kohl’s will require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20

Updated: 2 hours ago
The store will have daily cleaning and sanitization measures in place, specifically in high touch areas like railings and doors.

News

Nearly $23 million aimed at 3 rural Tennessee projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
Funding for the projects is part of a $153 million investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Community

GSMNP announces 2019 Employee of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES 2019 EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Forecast

Feels hotter, storms developing at times

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We're now in a heat wave and the increasing humidity makes it feel even hotter. The hot, humid combo also helps to create rain and storms at times.

News

School board members clash over Knox County reopening plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
Some school board members clashed Wednesday night during a meeting before a presentation of Knox County Schools' reopening plan.

News

Anderson Co. Schools says ‘COVID-19 waiver’ circulating on social media is fake

Updated: 10 hours ago
Anderson County Schools is clarifying its reopening plans after an old waiver is cirrculating around on social media.