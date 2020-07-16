Virgin Mary statue found beheaded at church in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF/WVLT) - A pastor at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Chattanooga discovered the churches 5-foot statue of the Virgin Mary beheaded and on the ground of the garden, according to the Diocese of Knoxville.

Anytime something like this happens it is disappointing and concerning. We don’t know if this was the targeted desecration of a sacred statue and our Catholic faith or some kind of misguided prank, but it hurts. For whatever reason, we are living in a very chaotic time and anger seems to be the default setting for people. Our bishop has asked that we live by the example set in the Gospel of Matthew, to treat others as we ourselves would want to be treated.

Police said they could not find the head of the statue, and that because the incident happened at a church it could possibly be viewed as a hate crime.

Officials said Homeland Security was notified about the incident.

