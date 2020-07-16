Advertisement

W.Va. businesses can turn away cash during COVID-19

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some states like Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey have laws keeping businesses from banning cash. Even cities like Philadelphia have similar laws but if a business in West Virginia wants to ban cash due to COVID-19, it is allowed.

“We know we are in a very unique time with COVID-19 and businesses are taking steps to protect and that’s appropriate when they take those steps its just important to let the public know,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Chad Faris, who lives in Charleston, said he has not used cash since the pandemic started because money is dirty.

“I prefer not to because I don’t want to touch it as much its easier to clean my credit card off with hand spray,” Faris said.

Morrisey said there are a few rules to follow before a business could stop accepting cash. The business needs to provide a notice to the public and make sure it is not being banned for discriminatory purposes.

“You can’t have someone come for instance and try to fill up gas and then someone say, ‘wait a minute, we don’t accept cash,' that wouldn’t work under the law,” Morrisey said.

Posting a sign on the storefront would suffice, as Morrisey said this gives businesses flexibility.

If a business does not post a notice, it violates the Consumer Protection Act and other laws.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said it is fine to use cash, but practice good handwashing.

Faris said he is just not using money.

“It’s got bacteria and possibly viruses on it, " he said.

Morrisey said he has not heard of any businesses that have banned cash in West Virginia so far.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kroger to require all customers to wear masks

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Kroger grocery stores announced they will require all customers to wear masks inside stores starting July 22.

News

Decision on bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest to happen in 2021

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The final decision on whether to remove the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol won’t come this year.

News

6-year-old praised on social media for saving little sister from dog attack

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy from Wyoming, is being praised on social media for rescuing his sister from a dog attack.

News

Louisiana man accused of assaulting officer after refusing to wear a mask at Walmart

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Authorities have arrested a man who they say hit a police officer with his vehicle after refusing to wear a mask at Walmart.

News

School board members clash over Knox County reopening plan

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Some school board members clashed Wednesday night during a meeting before a presentation of Knox County Schools' reopening plan.

Latest News

News

Colorado man survives bear attack in his kitchen

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Colorado man is recovering from cuts to his face and back after an encounter with a bear got into the kitchen of his house.

News

Kentucky jail buys ultraviolet light machine to help fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky jail has been taking safety precautions during the pandemic and bought an ultraviolet light machine to help fight COVID-19, CBS affiliate WYMT reported.

News

Las Vegas: Man arrested for stunt in which homeless man killed himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Keonte Dwayne Jones was booked Tuesday on a felony count of willful disregard of a person’s safety.

News

Alcoa City Schools custodians to clean more this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Schools are petri dishes for germs and custodians are preparing to keep kids safe from viruses and bacteria from spreading.

News

Tennessee interstate exit named after Billy Graham

Updated: 2 hours ago
An interstate exit in Johnson City has been named after famed evangelist Billy Graham.

News

Shopper pulls gun on man over mask dispute at Florida Walmart, deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they identified a man accused of pulling a gun on another shopper at a Florida Walmart Saturday afternoon.