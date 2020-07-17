90s continue to feel hotter, few storms at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat wave continues on into next week. The change from day to day now comes with rain chances, and the lucky few getting a cool-down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is warm and stuffy. We’re starting the day in the low 70s, with a stray shower or storm leftover from last night.

Friday’s high is around 94 degrees, yet it feels like it’s 100 degrees. That’s important, because even in the shade the humidity makes us hotter. The sunshine makes us and everything else feel even hotter! We have a mostly clear to partly cloudy day, with a few showers and storms developing around our area. Most of these are outlining the Valley, with an isolated shower or storm making it into the lower elevations.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog again, and a stray leftover shower. The low will be around 73 degrees to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re stuck in the mid 90s and feeling warmer all weekend.

Saturday afternoon comes with scattered rain and storms outlining the Valley, and isolated in the lower elevations. The high will be around 97 degrees and feeling like it’s more than 100. It’s a 40% coverage to 20% in the Valley.

Sunday’s high will be around 96, with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms. While most of these are outside of the Valley, a few make it down lower on Sunday.

Monday’s high is closer to 100 degrees, and continues to feel hotter. Rain and storms are also more isolated for our area as a whole.

Then, finally, rain chances will start increasing for the middle of next week and nudging highs down, breaking the heat wave briefly late week.

Fri AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

