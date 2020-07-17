Advertisement

90s continue to feel hotter, few storms at times

The heat wave continues on into next week. The change from day to day now comes with rain chances, and the lucky few getting a cool-down.
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat wave continues on into next week. The change from day to day now comes with rain chances, and the lucky few getting a cool-down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is warm and stuffy. We’re starting the day in the low 70s, with a stray shower or storm leftover from last night.

Friday’s high is around 94 degrees, yet it feels like it’s 100 degrees. That’s important, because even in the shade the humidity makes us hotter. The sunshine makes us and everything else feel even hotter! We have a mostly clear to partly cloudy day, with a few showers and storms developing around our area. Most of these are outlining the Valley, with an isolated shower or storm making it into the lower elevations.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog again, and a stray leftover shower. The low will be around 73 degrees to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re stuck in the mid 90s and feeling warmer all weekend.

Saturday afternoon comes with scattered rain and storms outlining the Valley, and isolated in the lower elevations. The high will be around 97 degrees and feeling like it’s more than 100. It’s a 40% coverage to 20% in the Valley.

Sunday’s high will be around 96, with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms. While most of these are outside of the Valley, a few make it down lower on Sunday.

Monday’s high is closer to 100 degrees, and continues to feel hotter. Rain and storms are also more isolated for our area as a whole.

Then, finally, rain chances will start increasing for the middle of next week and nudging highs down, breaking the heat wave briefly late week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Fri AM 8-Day Forecast
Fri AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Staying in the mid 90s, rain returns for just a few

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Hot and mostly dry weather continue unabated through Sunday.

Forecast

Heat, humidity fuel storm chances into the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Feels hotter, storms developing at times

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:41 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We're now in a heat wave and the increasing humidity makes it feel even hotter. The hot, humid combo also helps to create rain and storms at times.

Forecast

Hot days continue, humidity and rain chances increasing

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
We're well into the 90s the next several days, but your lawn and flowers may have better luck with rain this weekend

Latest News

Forecast

Heat remains as storm chances return

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

High heat gives way to storm chances late week

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Blistering heat through late week

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Starting another heat wave

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
Temperatures are inching higher, but we have a brief break from high humidity. The muggy conditions return with increasing rain chances late week.

Forecast

Hottest stretch of the season expected this week

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Near-record heat expected midweek

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording