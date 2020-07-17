Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing children in Miss.

An Amber Alert was issued in Mississippi for Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton. Anyone with information on them, or suspect Nickolas Hampton, can contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or call 911.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton.

Zakeith Horn is described as a 3-year-old black male, 3 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt with animal print and black pants.

Zyairah Hampton is described as a 1-year-old, black female, 29 inches tall, weighing 24 pounds with brown eyes and black ponytail hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a diaper.

Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton are accompanied by Nickolas Hampton.

Nickolas Hampton is described as a 23-year-old black male, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and black short hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark sweat pants.

The last known location was the 1200 Block of Hwy 82 in Greenville, Miss. At this time it is unknown if a vehicle is being used.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton or Nickolas Hampton contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378 or call 911.

