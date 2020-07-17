Anderson County School officials spent hundreds of hours on reopening plan

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to Anderson County Schools Director of Schools, the 2020-2021 school year is going to be a fluid situation.

“Over the last three months we’ve had a lot of productive struggle,” said Tim Parrott, Director of Anderson County Schools

This year marked a new one for educators.

“We knew at that point one size fits all doesn’t work,” said Parrott.

He and others worked to create a reopening plan to allow virtual and traditional learning options. They spent more than hundreds of hours figuring out logistics for the school year.

“There was a lot of stress involved in that,” explained Parrott.

A journey he’s calculated with teachers and staff, the school board and health department, and the school board attorney.

Staff surveyed parents, teachers and staff about their comfort level with education for the upcoming school year.

“If you’re online, then you’re online full time you don’t come in and take any classes or anything or play sports, but if you--once you start that program you’re going to be tied into it for at least nine weeks,” said Parrott.

New this year for students who choose to learn in the classroom includes every school having a full-time nurse. And there will be an ionized cleaning system that eliminates more than 90 percent of germs every half hour.

“I am confident, our schools are the cleanest place you can be,” explained Parrott, “And at the end of the day we’re educators on why it’s important to wear a mask. We’re going to educate them on why it’s important to wash your hands. We’re going to educate not mandate.”

About 40 percent of the parents who responded to the survey said their child rides the bus, but Dr. Parrott wants children in the same seat each day.

“Because of the close contact on that bus and where the bus runs have to go we are going to require masks on the bus,” said Parrott.

Right now there’s less than five percent of parents who have signed their child up for virtual learning through the school system for ACS, but the deadline is July 21st. However, Parrott said it is not a hard deadline.

"There's people on different sides, but I really think the plan that we made is the best plan that can be made."

