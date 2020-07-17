Advertisement

Beat the heat at an East Tennessee ‘hidden gem’

Some avid adventurers say even on summer's hottest day, there's still a place you can cool down.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 16, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On a hot summer day, and during a health crisis, staying home is the best bet. However, there are many East Tennesseans who would suggest diving into other options.

Water enthusiast and President of River Sports Outfitters, Ed McAlister, says despite how hot the weather gets, turning to the water could be good for relaxation and hydration.

“You get on like Douglas or the French Broad River and it’s probably 10 to 15 degrees. That water is coming from a bottom of a dam, upstream and that water is chilly,” McAlister said.

As a pro tip, McAlister said anyone on a boat should have a life jacket and there’s a region of cold water.

“The further you get west on the lake the wider it gets, the warmer it gets,” McAlister said.

He says there’s one place east that many locals call a hidden gem, which is Seven Islands State Park in Sevier County.

“That is a beautiful trip for people to take,” said McAlister. “It’s about 5 miles and it takes about an hour or three hours.”

There are canoes nearby the dock for visitors to rent. Plus, it’s a location a guest might luck up and be alone on the water.

“If you don’t know anything about Seven Islands, you’ll miss it. This and the quarries. You can go to the lake or the ocean, but this is your own back yard,” Jessie Sparks, a long-time resident, said.

Even in 90 degree temperature, WVLT News can confirm the water sits calm and crisp.

“It’s so relaxing. It just hypnotizes you,” McAlister said.

