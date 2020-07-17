Children’s Hospital golf fundraiser canceled due to pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fundraiser for Children’s Hospital has been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of this year’s Phil And Ted’s Excellent Golf Adventure on Monday, July 20,” an official press release read. “We had high hopes that through proper social distancing precautions, this year’s tournament would be able to take place. However, our community’s COVID-19 numbers have increased expediently this week. The safety of our players, staff and volunteers are top priority during this time.”

The release also said that staff who normally work the event are needed at the hospital as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Knox County.

Officials said they expected to raise $100,000 in hospital funding through the tournament. Anyone who would like to make a donation to the hospital can do so here.

