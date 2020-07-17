Deadline approaching for Big South Fork photo contest

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service issued a reminder that the deadline for submitting entries for the 2020 Big South Fork photography contest is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31st.

Images may show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather, or people interacting with nature within the boundaries of Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. All photographs, except those submitted in the artistic category, should accurately reflect the subject matter and the scene as it appeared.

Entries will be judged on technical excellence, originality, creativity, visual impact, and artistic merit.

Selected images will be printed for exhibition park visitor centers and may also be displayed on the internet and other venues.

Entries may be emailed to biso_information@nps.gov or mailed to the park headquarters at Big South Fork NRRA, 4564 Leatherwood Road, Oneida, Tennessee 37841.

