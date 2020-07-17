Advertisement

Early voting begins today in Tennessee

Voters now have the option to cast their ballots ahead of the Aug. 6 primary.
'I voted' stickers
'I voted' stickers(Image Id: 492519)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Voters now have the option to cast their ballots ahead of the Aug. 6 primary.

Early voting started Friday and will continue to run Mondays through Saturdays until Aug. 1. The deadline to register to vote in the primary, however, has passed.

Voters can find information about early voting and Election Day voting locations by using the GoVoteTN app or by going online.

Tennesseans will need to bring a valid photo identification to vote. This includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.

If you’re not able to make it to the polls in person for a special reason, you can get an absentee ballot. Click here to request an absentee ballot. The absentee ballot request form must be filed by July 30.

Voters can choose any of the following locations to vote early in person in Knox County:

  • City County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.
  • The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
  • Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40
  • New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
  • Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway
  • Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway
  • Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive
  • Carter Library, 9036 Asheville Highway
  • Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane
  • Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Knox County residents can vote Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The polls will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will not be available on Sundays. Extended hours will be offered from July 27-29 until 7 p.m. Click here for the full schedule.

The last day of early voting will be on August 1. Election Day is August 6.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee sports hall going virtual for induction ceremony

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The hall’s original induction had been scheduled for June 27 in Nashville.

News

Tennessee prison land to grow hay for state university

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The agreement also saves money for TDOC thanks to reductions in equipment, labor and fuel costs.

News

Tennessee Vols tight end has back surgery for herniated disk

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tennessee tight end Austin Pope says he had surgery Thursday to repair a herniated disk in his back.

Forecast

90s continue to feel hotter, few storms at times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The heat wave continues on into next week. The change from day to day now comes with rain chances, and the lucky few getting a cool-down.

Latest News

News

Beat the heat at an East Tennessee ‘hidden gem’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Some avid adventurers say even on summer's hottest day, there's still a place you can cool down.

News

Parents worry KCS re-opening plan doesn’t help special education

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Knox County parents of students with disabilities say KCS' re-opening plan doesn't do enough to support special education.

News

Vols player Emmit Gooden Jr. arrested on domestic assault charges, dismissed from team

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tennessee Vols football player Emmit Gooden Jr. was arrested on charges of felony domestic assault, according to court documents.

News

Children’s Hospital golf fundraiser canceled due to pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
A fundraiser for Children’s Hospital has been canceled for 2020 due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

News

“To lose these means we lose our identity” South High Senior Living developer says

Updated: 8 hours ago
The South High Senior Living facility, built on the site of the old South High School at 835 Tipton Ave, marked its opening Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

News

River’s Edge Christian Academy notices increase in 2020-21 school year enrollment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Since the pandemic, Administrators say they've had more parents enroll their children for the upcoming school year