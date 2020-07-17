Early voting begins today in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Voters now have the option to cast their ballots ahead of the Aug. 6 primary.

Early voting started Friday and will continue to run Mondays through Saturdays until Aug. 1. The deadline to register to vote in the primary, however, has passed.

Voters can find information about early voting and Election Day voting locations by using the GoVoteTN app or by going online.

Tennesseans will need to bring a valid photo identification to vote. This includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.

If you’re not able to make it to the polls in person for a special reason, you can get an absentee ballot. Click here to request an absentee ballot. The absentee ballot request form must be filed by July 30.

Voters can choose any of the following locations to vote early in person in Knox County:

City County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.

The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway

Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway

Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive

Carter Library, 9036 Asheville Highway

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Knox County residents can vote Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The polls will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will not be available on Sundays. Extended hours will be offered from July 27-29 until 7 p.m. Click here for the full schedule.

The last day of early voting will be on August 1. Election Day is August 6.

