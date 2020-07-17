Emerald Academy announces reopening plan for 2020-21 school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emerald Academy officials announced the public charter schools reopening plan for the upcoming school year with scholars and parents Thursday evening.

Emerald Academy will reopen on August 10, two weeks later than the originally scheduled start date of July 27.

Students will begin the school day at 8:00 a.m. and finish at 4:15 p.m.

Parents have the option of choosing between in-person or distance learning for their scholar and must notify the school of their decision by 5:00 p.m. July 20, 2020. Once selected, families will be committed to their option through the end of the fall semester.

Each Emerald Academy student will receive a Google Chromebook to use in the classroom and at home.

School official released the following guidelines for the 2020-21 school year:

For in-person learning:

- Scholars will remain in the same classroom the majority of the day, including for breakfast and lunch.

- Transportation – Families will be encouraged to use the car-rider line. For bus riders, there will be assigned seats (preferred with siblings).

- Masks will be required for all staff and scholars.  Physical distancing to the greatest extent possible.

- All scholars and staff will have their temperature checked.

For distance learning:

- Families must meet all Tennessee Department of Education mandates, including 180 instructional days (4 hours daily in kindergarten, 6.5 hours daily in first through eighth grade).

- Scholars will receive instruction with a Distance Learning teacher(s) via Zoom during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and assignments will be submitted using Google Classroom.

- Attendance will be tracked and grades required.

