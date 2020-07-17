Advertisement

Emerald Academy announces reopening plan for 2020-21 school year

Emerald Academy will reopen on August 10, two weeks later than the originally scheduled start date of July 27.
Emerald Academy will reopen August 10, 2020. /
Emerald Academy will reopen August 10, 2020. /(Emerald Academy)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emerald Academy officials announced the public charter schools reopening plan for the upcoming school year with scholars and parents Thursday evening.

Emerald Academy will reopen on August 10, two weeks later than the originally scheduled start date of July 27.

Students will begin the school day at 8:00 a.m. and finish at 4:15 p.m.

Parents have the option of choosing between in-person or distance learning for their scholar and must notify the school of their decision by 5:00 p.m. July 20, 2020. Once selected, families will be committed to their option through the end of the fall semester.

Each Emerald Academy student will receive a Google Chromebook to use in the classroom and at home.

School official released the following guidelines for the 2020-21 school year:

For in-person learning:

- Scholars will remain in the same classroom the majority of the day, including for breakfast and lunch.

- Transportation – Families will be encouraged to use the car-rider line. For bus riders, there will be assigned seats (preferred with siblings).

- Masks will be required for all staff and scholars.  Physical distancing to the greatest extent possible.

- All scholars and staff will have their temperature checked.

For distance learning:

- Families must meet all Tennessee Department of Education mandates, including 180 instructional days (4 hours daily in kindergarten, 6.5 hours daily in first through eighth grade).

- Scholars will receive instruction with a Distance Learning teacher(s) via Zoom during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and assignments will be submitted using Google Classroom.

- Attendance will be tracked and grades required.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Video: Cargo fire slows traffic on I-75 Friday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
TDOT said the cargo fire was reported around 7:00 a.m. Friday on the northbound side of I-75 at mile marker 130.

News

Cargo fire slowing traffic on I-75 this morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A truck cargo fire slowed traffic on I-75 northbound this morning in Campbell County between Rocky Top and Caryville.

News

Deadline approaching for Big South Fork photo contest

Updated: 2 hours ago
July 31 deadline for Big South Fork Photo Contest

News

Early voting begins today in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
Voters now have the option to cast their ballots ahead of the Aug. 6 primary.

Latest News

News

Tennessee sports hall going virtual for induction ceremony

Updated: 3 hours ago
The hall’s original induction had been scheduled for June 27 in Nashville.

News

Tennessee prison land to grow hay for state university

Updated: 3 hours ago
The agreement also saves money for TDOC thanks to reductions in equipment, labor and fuel costs.

News

Tennessee Vols tight end has back surgery for herniated disk

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tennessee tight end Austin Pope says he had surgery Thursday to repair a herniated disk in his back.

Forecast

90s continue to feel hotter, few storms at times

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The heat wave continues on into next week. The change from day to day now comes with rain chances, and the lucky few getting a cool-down.

News

Beat the heat at an East Tennessee ‘hidden gem’

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Some avid adventurers say even on summer's hottest day, there's still a place you can cool down.

News

Parents worry KCS re-opening plan doesn’t help special education

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Knox County parents of students with disabilities say KCS' re-opening plan doesn't do enough to support special education.