Knox Catholic halts football workouts after player tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Catholic football team has suspended practices after a player recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re just being proactive early on so that we can hopefully avoid a more serious outbreak at a later date,” said principal Dickie Sompayrac.

The news comes less than two weeks after the TSSAA’s dead period - barring organized activities and practices on school campuses - ended on July 5th.

