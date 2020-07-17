Knox Catholic halts football workouts after player tests positive for COVID-19
Suspension comes less than two weeks after practices began
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Catholic football team has suspended practices after a player recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re just being proactive early on so that we can hopefully avoid a more serious outbreak at a later date,” said principal Dickie Sompayrac.
The news comes less than two weeks after the TSSAA’s dead period - barring organized activities and practices on school campuses - ended on July 5th.
