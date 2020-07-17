Lion arrives at Zoo Knoxville via airmail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville welcomed a new lion named Upepo after he arrived via airmail on Friday.

“We opened the his crate which had a very heavy door and took a lot of effort to hold open,” said Phillip Colclough. “He’s already letting us know who the boss was and he has arrived. Things are gonna be on his terms from here on out.”

Upepo flew across the country on a FedEx plane from Seattle. They say his crate was made comfortable for the journey with a bed of straw and plenty of water. He enjoyed a meal of fresh meat once he arrived in Knoxville.

Upepo will stay in quarantine for the next month at the zoo while he acclimates to his new home and caretakers can make sure he is healthy and ready to join the rest of the pride.

