Maryville church handing out school supplies, new shoes to Blount County students

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Students returning to school in Blount County only have until the end of July to get all of their school supplies. A local church is helping lead the way for any student there who needs it.

To fill a backpack to the brim with supplies, you could be looking at a hefty price tag.

Rio Revolution in Maryville is hosting their 13th annual Helping Hands Day on July 18 where they give students backpacks, supplies, food, and new sneakers.

Terry McCoy who helps run the event says seeing the joy on kids’ faces makes all of the fundraising worth it.

“It feels great to help out and reach those people who could be down on their luck and just need some help,” said McCoy

The idea is to show the community the church cares about them.

“Our only requirement really is that your child is school-aged and we’ll have Shoe Carnival on-site and we’ll be doing our best with social distancing and our volunteers will be wearing a mask,” said McCoy.

This year they’re staggering students by their last names to keep the crowds low. They’re requiring volunteers to wear masks.

Registration for students is over, but they’re still looking for volunteers.

