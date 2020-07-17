Advertisement

River’s Edge Christian Academy notices increase in 2020-21 school year enrollment

Since the pandemic, Administrators say they've had more parents enroll their children for the upcoming school year
River's Edge Christian Academy
River's Edge Christian Academy(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since 1997 River’s Edge Christian Academy has taught kids differently from traditional schools.

“That’s the way we’ve been since we started back in 1997. You come to school three days a week, and then two days you’re at home. It’s like a university,” said Brian Beemer, Head Administrator of River’s Edge Academy.

When it comes to parents today deciding between letting their children go back to school to learn, or staying at home virtually, students at the Christian Academy do both.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays children take part in learning in the classroom. On Tuesdays and Fridays, children learn from home with lessons provided by their teachers.

During the Pandemic, the way students learn at River’s Edge has not changed, but new safety measures will be put in place.

Lori Major, an Elementary Administrator at the school says staff will administer temperature checks, sanitizing, air filters, and social distancing.

“For children that are 12 and under, masks will be optional. Parents will be able to send them in masks if they feel more comfortable or face shields. But the mandate does not make us put them in masks all day, and that has been a big draw to a lot of folks who have come to us and said they don’t want their children in masks,” said Major.

She says the school will also provide a virtual-only learning option for children and families with underlying health conditions.

Beemer says they’ve had nearly 60 more student enrollments than last year’s enrollment.

For the upcoming school year, space is limited but the Academy hopes to accommodate as many children as they can.

“It’s getting tight and we’re blessed because of that. We would also consider opening other classes if it’s possible and if we have room at those places,” said Beemer.

For more information on River’s Edge Christian Academy and their three locations click here.

