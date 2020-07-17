Advertisement

Tennessee Vols tight end has back surgery for herniated disk

Tennessee tight end Austin Pope says he had surgery Thursday to repair a herniated disk in his back.
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 14, 2019 - Tight end Austin Pope #81 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the game between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Jake Bradshaw/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 14, 2019 - Tight end Austin Pope #81 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the game between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Jake Bradshaw/Tennessee Athletics
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee tight end Austin Pope says he had surgery Thursday to repair a herniated disk in his back.

Pope shared the update in a Twitter post, saying he had been dealing with a lot of nerve pain stemming from his lower back.

An MRI exam on Monday showed Pope had a herniated disk between the L3-L4 vertebrae, requiring surgery. Pope also had a different herniated disk two years ago repaired surgically.

“I love this game, my teammates, and my coaches and I will do anything to help this program succeed,” Pope wrote. “Prayers would be appreciated. Minor setback for a major comeback.”

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt senior has started 14 of his 33 career games and is primarily a run blocker. He had four catches for 21 yards last season.

