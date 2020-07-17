“To lose these means we lose our identity” South High Senior Living developer says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The South High Senior Living facility, built on the site of the old South High School at 835 Tipton Ave, marked its opening Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

South High opened in 1937 and closed its doors for good in 1991. Since then, the school building sat empty and abandoned until developer Rick Dover, President of Dover Signature Properties, came along and gave the old school a facelift. The building is now home to the South High Senior living, which has a total of 62 units, including 28 units for memory care patients.

“We absolutely love doing projects like this, It’s what we were made for. We just dig in and it takes as long as it takes,” said Dover.

WVLT’s Casey Wheeles spoke with Dover and he showed her the drastic before and after photos of the facility.

“So far its great and people really like to support these historic buildings, they’re part of our stories as a community and part of our heritage and to lose these means we kind of lose our identity in my opinion, so I think its very important to save these buildings,” said Dover.

