Two Murfreesboro men accused of disguising themselves as women, stealing $2,000 worth of perfume

The Murfreesboro Police Department is trying to identify two men they say disguised themselves as women and stole $2,000 worth of perfume.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WZTV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is trying to identify two men they say disguised themselves as women and stole $2,000 worth of perfume.

WZTV reported that police said surveillance video shows two people believed to be men dressed up in women’s clothing and wigs, stole $2,000 worth of perfume from the Ulta located along Medical Center.

According to police, the thefts happened on two separate occasions including July 1 and 10.

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark gray, newer model Chevy four-door sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the two people are asked to call Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.

