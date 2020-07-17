UT to provide students with face coverings
The University of Tennessee said it plans to provide students with one mask and one gaiter as they prepare to begin fall classes.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020
A gaiter, which is shown above, is a style of face-covering that also covers the neck.
Face coverings will be required on campus during the fall semester.
The university listed details regarding the new policy on their website including:
- Students, faculty, and staff are required to wear face coverings.
- Face coverings are required in many areas, including classrooms.
- The university will provide face coverings at the beginning of fall semester.
- Face coverings combined with social distancing are crucial to slow the spread of COVID-19.
More details about the rules regarding face coverings on campus are available here.
