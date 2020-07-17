Advertisement

UT to provide students with face coverings

The University of Tennessee said it plans to provide students with one mask and one gaiter as they prepare to begin fall classes.
Student study as part of a setup photoshoot portraying what student life will look like while wearing a mask and social distancing inside Strong Hall on July 10, 2020. Photo by Steven Bridges/University of Tennessee
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A gaiter, which is shown above, is a style of face-covering that also covers the neck.

Face coverings will be required on campus during the fall semester.

The university listed details regarding the new policy on their website including:

  • Students, faculty, and staff are required to wear face coverings.
  • Face coverings are required in many areas, including classrooms.
  • The university will provide face coverings at the beginning of fall semester.
  • Face coverings combined with social distancing are crucial to slow the spread of COVID-19.

More details about the rules regarding face coverings on campus are available here.

