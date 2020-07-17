Advertisement

Video: Cargo fire slows traffic on I-75 Friday morning

TDOT said the cargo fire was reported around 7:00 a.m. Friday on the northbound side of I-75 at mile marker 130.
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck cargo fire slowed traffic on Interstate 75 northbound Friday morning in Campbell County between Rocky Top and Caryville, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT said the cargo fire was reported around 7:00 a.m. Friday on the northbound side of I-75 at mile marker 130.

Southbound traffic has not been impacted by the incident, and northbound is expected to be cleared by 9:00 a.m., according to officials.

