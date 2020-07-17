Advertisement

Vols player Emmit Gooden Jr. arrested on domestic assault charges

Tennessee Vols football player Emmit Gooden Jr. was arrested on charges of felony domestic assault, according to court documents.
Emmit Gooden Jr.
Emmit Gooden Jr.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vols football player Emmit Gooden Jr. was arrested on charges of felony domestic assault, according to court documents.

According to Knoxville Police, Gooden Jr. is accused of striking his girlfriend in the head with a glass jar during an argument, causing a cut that required stitches.

Officers responded to an apartment on Highland Crest Way just after 7 a.m. Thursday. Gooden was taken into custody and the victim was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

A University of Tennessee Athletics spokesperson confirmed to WVLT News that Gooden has been dismissed from the football team.

According to the UT Athletics website, Gooden played as a defensive lineman. He was expected to return to the field after a hiatus in 2019 due to a knee injury.

