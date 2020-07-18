‘Black is Beautiful’ brew introduced to Memphis taprooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A new imperial stout called “Black is Beautiful,” inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement was introduced to Memphis taprooms Friday, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

A San Antonio brewery, Weathered Souls Brewing, put a call-out to the brewing community to bring awareness to racial injustice and raise money for legal defense funds and Memphis breweries answered.

Meddlesome Brewing Company and Beale Street Brewing Company are carrying the stout.

The proceeds of the stout will go to Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope to support police brutality reform.

“It’s an attempt to try and correct the injustices in our own community. And I think what they’re doing and what they stand for absolutely is in line with the brewing community as a whole, as we want to be a place that’s inclusive to all races, to all sexes, to everybody. You know, beer brings communities together. Beer brings people together. And I think those two initiatives make the most sense,” said Richie Esquivel co-owner at Meddlesome Brewing Company.

Wiseacre, Memphis Made, Ghost River and Crosstown brewing companies are also taking part in the ‘Black is Beautiful’ effort.

According to WMC, 1,000 breweries in 50 states and 19 countries are on board with ‘Black is Beautiful’ brew.

