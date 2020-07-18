Advertisement

COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Sevier County

Sevier county’s positive COVID-19 cases have surpassed 1,000 in a growing rate that’s on track to pass Knox County.
Sevier County Dolly Parton statue wears a mask / Source: (WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 1,000 in a growing rate that’s on track to pass Knox County.

Friday, the number of positive cases in Sevier County was 1,052 and 4 deaths had been reported in the county.

If you take the Sevier County population and compare the positive cases to that of a county three times its size, like Knox Co., in Sevier County 1% of the population has become infected. In Knox County, that number is lower at 0.45%.

The county spokesperson says there’s nothing new to report on their end and the health department didn’t have much to say about the rise in cases.

Sevier County initiated a mask mandate just a week ago. WVLT News saw many people in the tourist spot who were not wearing masks Friday, though the number had increased from the week before.

If you’re getting a test, the department of health says to treat it like a positive test until you know it’s negative. They suggest you isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days and be well for 72 hours before returning to work.

The Tennessee Department of Health released a statement Friday saying, “We continue to plan for target testing events and getting testing opportunities to vulnerable populations,” said spokesperson Corie Gouge.

Gouge reminds Sevier County residents that there is a free drive-thru testing site at the Sevier County Health Department between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They again encourage people to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart as well as those handwashing measures talked about frequently.

To find a testing site nearest you click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

