Advertisement

Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal court in Maryland on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

The program allows immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children but who lack legal status to legally work and protects them from deportation.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump didn’t properly end the program in 2017. Immigration attorneys argued that meant the Trump administration had to start accepting new applications, but it doesn’t appear to have done so yet. Trump can still end the program.

Roughly 650,000 people are enrolled in DACA, but only those who were already in the program when it ended have been able to renew.

The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, estimates an additional 66,000 young immigrants now meet the minimum age requirement of 15 years to apply for DACA and would be eligible under the restored program.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it is reviewing the ruling.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia Democrats release finalists to replace Rep. John Lewis on ballot

Updated: moments ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Coronavirus

GOP leaders at White House as coronavirus crisis deepens

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
Top Republicans in Congress met Monday with President Donald Trump at the White House on the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically worsened, just as emergency relief is expiring.

News

GSMNP seeking public input on Wears Valley bike trail proposal

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Two virtual meetings will be held for community members to share their thoughts on the project.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 160 to close in Cocke County for repairs

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The work is expected to be completed on or before Tuesday, July 28.

National

Florida Amber Alert canceled, 9-year-old boy safe

Updated: 40 minutes ago
An Amber alert issued from Pasco County, Fla., Monday morning has been resolved.

Latest News

National

Portland protesters gassed after setting fire at courthouse

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

News

Pigeon Forge veterans parade canceled

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Pigeon Forge Veteran’s Parade set for August 8 has been canceled.

Coronavirus

Oxford scientists explain early results for their COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Four of the scientists working on the new Oxford vaccine discuss the first results of their testing on humans.

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The Library Stabilization Fund Act calls for $2 billion in emergency recovery funding for America's libraries through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: 1 hours ago