Former Kentucky deputy indicted in sexual crimes against a minor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) -A former Kentucky deputy was indicted Thursday on charges related to an investigation into sexual crimes against a minor, CBS affiliate WKYT reported.

A Bath Co. grand jury indicted 39-year-old Josh Preece of Morehead on 14 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, 14 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of rape, and two counts of sexual abuse.

According to WKYT, the investigation began in Nov. 2018 when Preece was charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Preece was arrested Friday on a full cash bond set at $100,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.