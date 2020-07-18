Hard Knox Pizza Bearden extending outside seating to their parking lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Outside dining is becoming more popular with people. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s new order is allowing businesses to expand outdoors to continue the business.

Hard Knox Pizza has a sign outside letting people know they can’t dine inside. Manager Emma Carver says they switched back to outside eating and take-out only a few weeks ago.

“We did the whole six feet apart and the tables and wiped everything down, but you can only do so much with that and fit so many people in the restaurant,” said Carver.

No matter what way you slice it, it’s hard to deny the rising cases in Knoxville and Knox county.

“That is how we came to be where we are today. We have our patio open, so you can eat here as long as it’s not in the restaurant,” said Carver.

They had limited patio seating and thought “outside of the box.”

The set up includes tents, fans, and tables all provided by All Occasions Party Rentals. Owner Terry Turner says this is one way they can recoup the money from canceled events.

“Those restaurants that are lucky enough to have some space whether, in their parking lot a grass space or a covered patio, we are able to come in and give them additional space,” said Turner.

The tent delivered to Hard Knox Pizza is the first collab he’s had with a restaurant after Mayor Indya Kincannon signed off on temporary permits for outdoor seating for restaurants.

“I think people in Knoxville, and surrounding counties, even the whole country really- they’re ready to get out. I think that’s evidenced by when you’re out there’s traffic there are people in all the stores. If we can give them an outdoor space to do it in, I think for restaurants it can be a winner for them,” said Turner.

Turner, Carver, and the customers agree it’s a win-win-win for everyone involved. “Olive” the pizza you want and everyone gets what they “knead.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.