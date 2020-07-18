KPD arrests 31-year-old male suspected of robbing a Pilot convenience store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department arrested a 31-year-old male Saturday morning suspected of robbing a Pilot convenience store in North Knoxville.

According to a release, officers responded to a robbery around 3 a.m. at the Pilot located at 2918 Tazewell Pike. Officers were advised a man entered the store asking for a pack of cigarettes, pulled out a machete, then asked for money and fled on foot.

Officers said they were able to locate the man matching the description on Old Broadway at I-640.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Virgus Massengill. He confessed to the robbery and was found in possession of the cigarettes and money taken from Pilot.

Massengill was charged with aggravated robbery and is booked at the Knox Co. Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.