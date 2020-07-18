Memphis dentist transforms lives, smiles of former inmates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A Memphis dentist transformed lives and smiles of former inmates, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

“It’s not all about looks,” said Dr. Anthony Price. “It’s about what makes you feel good, and a lot of times teeth help out with that.”

Dr. Price has been a dentist for 10 years and specializes in cosmetic dentistry. He recently partnered with the Buried Alive Project which helps fight for criminal justice reform.

Dr. Price gave a new smile to a man who was formerly incarcerated an experience he says also impacted his life especially being a Black man.

“I could tell immediately it made an impact in his life,” said Price. “Sometimes there’s a little unbalance in the court system, in the justice system and that’s clear.”

Price’s efforts also come as Shelby Co. leaders consider an ordinance to Ban the Box which would remove the check box that asks if applicants have a criminal record when applying for Shelby Co. Government jobs.

Price hopes giving ex-offenders new smiles will also help in that effort.

“Smiling is something that is very important, it’s essential and him coming out of prison and if he’s not comfortable- that smile that’s just one more barrier.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.