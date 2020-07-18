Memphis police searching for suspect involved in shooting death of off-duty firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in the death of an off-duty firefighter Wednesday.

Memphis firefighter, Mack Bond was found Wednesday afternoon shot to death in his personal car while he was off duty.

“I’m speechless. He was a great firefighter,” said Joe Norman with the Memphis Firefighters Association. “I worked with him many times. He was always outgoing, energetic and happy.”

CBS affiliate WMC reported, Bond worked out of the East Memphis fire station on Mendenhall near Poplar. Bond had been a firefighter for 21 years.

Mello, a barber who works at a shop on Raleigh LaGrange Road told WMC he heard several shots around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Mello said after hearing the shots, a man knocked on the door of the barbershop and said a man who appeared deceased, was in a car that crashed into a wooded area behind a strip of businesses.

“The car was still running and the AC was on and it was in park, but he was dead,” said Mello.

Bond was off duty when he was shot multiple times his car. Police say he believes Bond was shot in Kennedy Park across the street from where he ended up.

Investigators say Bond’s car jumped the curb by the strip of shops and went through the parking lot into the woods.

Memphis police said they do have some leads but they want to make an arrest.

If you have any information as to what happened, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

