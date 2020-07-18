Muse Knoxville to test out ‘Learning Pods’ in KCS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Muse Knoxville is testing out a potential new program called Learning Pods in Knox County Schools.

According to Muse, the Learning Pods will be “a small community of learners who will work together to complete the KCS Virtual curriculum with the addition of personalized learning and activities included”.

Muse has released a survey for parents of students enrolled in KCS to see if they would be interested in the program.

The survey website included details about the pods:

Each Pod of no more than 10 students

Each Pod will have a Lead Licensed K-5 Educator and Assistant

Background Checks for all Pod staff

Temperature Checks for staff and pod students

Hand sanitizing at entry and throughout the day

Contract tracing questions for staff and pod students daily

6 ft distancing for the majority of the day

Face coverings mandatory throughout the day

Personalized instruction aligned with KCS curriculum

All required materials will be completed including daily and homework responsibilities if the full-day (8 AM-5 PM) option is chosen

All academic experiences added into the day will include discovery and inquiry-based enrichment opportunities that are foundational to the Muse mission to inspire and empower all children through transformative learning experiences.

