Advertisement

Muse Knoxville to test out ‘Learning Pods’ in KCS

Muse Knoxville is testing out a potential new program called Learning Pods in Knox County Schools.
Muse Knoxville is testing out learning pods for KCS students
Muse Knoxville is testing out learning pods for KCS students(Muse Knoxville)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Muse Knoxville is testing out a potential new program called Learning Pods in Knox County Schools.

According to Muse, the Learning Pods will be “a small community of learners who will work together to complete the KCS Virtual curriculum with the addition of personalized learning and activities included”.

Muse has released a survey for parents of students enrolled in KCS to see if they would be interested in the program.

The survey website included details about the pods:

  • Each Pod of no more than 10 students
  • Each Pod will have a Lead Licensed K-5 Educator and Assistant
  • Background Checks for all Pod staff
  • Temperature Checks for staff and pod students
  • Hand sanitizing at entry and throughout the day
  • Contract tracing questions for staff and pod students daily
  • 6 ft distancing for the majority of the day
  • Face coverings mandatory throughout the day
  • Personalized instruction aligned with KCS curriculum
  • All required materials will be completed including daily and homework responsibilities if the full-day (8 AM-5 PM) option is chosen
  • All academic experiences added into the day will include discovery and inquiry-based enrichment opportunities that are foundational to the Muse mission to inspire and empower all children through transformative learning experiences.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GSMNP seeking public input on Wears Valley bike trail proposal

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Two virtual meetings will be held for community members to share their thoughts on the project.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 160 to close in Cocke County for repairs

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The work is expected to be completed on or before Tuesday, July 28.

News

Pigeon Forge veterans parade canceled

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Pigeon Forge Veteran’s Parade set for August 8 has been canceled.

News

Knox Co. Health Dept. cancels COVID-19 testing Monday due to extreme heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday afternoon will be hot and steamy with temperatures reaching into the mid-90s

News

Delta requiring special screening for those who claim to be unable to wear mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
Delta will then use the results to determine if a given traveler can board its aircraft without a mask.

Latest News

News

Hiker in stable condition after being injured on Roan Mountain

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials with the Carter County Rescue Squad o responded reports of an injured hiker around 8:30 a.m.

News

Ky. couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign self-quarantine order

Updated: 3 hours ago
The couple said they plan to get an attorney to assist them with this situation.

News

Knox County man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Benny Hammons was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape and wanton endangerment.

News

Woman found alive onshore after falling off inner tube in Holston River

Updated: 12 hours ago
KRT has crews on the scene of 2000 block of Brogdon Place Way for report of person in the water.

News

Kentucky woman found dead, husband taken into custody

Updated: 14 hours ago
In a news release from Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Jackson County 911, just before 3:00 am Sunday morning, after human remains were discovered at a residence on Hwy 2004 in Jackson County.

News

100 motorcyclists gather to support law enforcement in New York

Updated: 15 hours ago
More than 100 motorcyclists gathered in Farmington New York Sunday morning in support of law enforcement at the ‘Back the Blue’ Ride and Rally, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.