Navy commander from Seymour welcomed home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Navy commander from Seymour arrived home on Saturday.

Commander George Dickens was deployed in Africa for the last 14 months, spending time away from his wife, and three children.

When he walked through the revolving doors in the terminal at McGhee Tyson Airport, he was surprised by many family and friends there to greet him.

Dickens says seeing all of his loved ones greet him home was one of the best feelings in the world.

”Oh it was the best feeling. The best feeling in the world to see my wife and my kids. They’re my life and I’m just so happy to be home,” said Dickens.

While serving our country out on the horn of Africa, Commander Dickens says he worked with the country’s foreign partners and did a lot of exercising and training with his staff.

The commander says he’s looking forward to his wife’s home-cooked chicken and dumplings tonight with his family.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.