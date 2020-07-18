Outdoor workers enduring the heat to keep you cool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staying cool isn’t easy for those whose jobs depend on being outside.

Air conditioning repairman Michael Gregory said his phone rings off the hook 24/7.

“It’s rewarding but exhausting,” said Gregory.

Twelve hour-long days filled with fixing air conditioning units.

“Anywhere between 10 to 15 calls a day,” said Gregory.

Usually August is his busiest month, but this year July has been a close competitor.

“A lot of the units are in the attic which makes it even worse,” explained Gregory, “When it’s 95 outside it makes it about 130 upstairs.”

Construction workers have also endured the heat. An infrared thermometer said the ground was 130 degrees Fahrenheit when I shot the thermometer at the ground.

A construction company worker told me a general contractor suffered heatstroke on Thursday while he was installing windows.

And a roofing company spokesperson said it gets up to between 125 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit on top of an asphalt roof this time of year.

Those workers have taken long lunches in the early afternoon to avoid the hottest time of day.

They also wear sunglasses, sunscreen and lightweight clothing.

“You got to limit the time that you spend in the heat and be able to you know, get plenty of liquids in ya that’s for sure,” advised Gregory.

Parts to fix AC units have been back-ordered because of the Coronavirus.

Some tips to ensure your air conditioner is working properly:

Change your air filter yearly

Leave a foot of space around your unit so it doesn’t overheat

Keep your thermostat on a consistent setting between 70 and 72 degrees and don’t turn it on and off. That causes it to run more.

