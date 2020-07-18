Advertisement

Outdoor workers enduring the heat to keep you cool

Staying cool isn’t easy for those whose jobs depend on being outside.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staying cool isn’t easy for those whose jobs depend on being outside.

Air conditioning repairman Michael Gregory said his phone rings off the hook 24/7.

“It’s rewarding but exhausting,” said Gregory.

Twelve hour-long days filled with fixing air conditioning units.

“Anywhere between 10 to 15 calls a day,” said Gregory.

Usually August is his busiest month, but this year July has been a close competitor.

“A lot of the units are in the attic which makes it even worse,” explained Gregory, “When it’s 95 outside it makes it about 130 upstairs.”

Construction workers have also endured the heat. An infrared thermometer said the ground was 130 degrees Fahrenheit when I shot the thermometer at the ground.

A construction company worker told me a general contractor suffered heatstroke on Thursday while he was installing windows.

And a roofing company spokesperson said it gets up to between 125 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit on top of an asphalt roof this time of year.

Those workers have taken long lunches in the early afternoon to avoid the hottest time of day.

They also wear sunglasses, sunscreen and lightweight clothing.

“You got to limit the time that you spend in the heat and be able to you know, get plenty of liquids in ya that’s for sure,” advised Gregory.

Parts to fix AC units have been back-ordered because of the Coronavirus.

Some tips to ensure your air conditioner is working properly:

  • Change your air filter yearly
  • Leave a foot of space around your unit so it doesn’t overheat
  • Keep your thermostat on a consistent setting between 70 and 72 degrees and don’t turn it on and off. That causes it to run more.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GSMNP seeking public input on Wears Valley bike trail proposal

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Two virtual meetings will be held for community members to share their thoughts on the project.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 160 to close in Cocke County for repairs

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The work is expected to be completed on or before Tuesday, July 28.

News

Pigeon Forge veterans parade canceled

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Pigeon Forge Veteran’s Parade set for August 8 has been canceled.

News

Knox Co. Health Dept. cancels COVID-19 testing Monday due to extreme heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday afternoon will be hot and steamy with temperatures reaching into the mid-90s

News

Delta requiring special screening for those who claim to be unable to wear mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
Delta will then use the results to determine if a given traveler can board its aircraft without a mask.

Latest News

News

Hiker in stable condition after being injured on Roan Mountain

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials with the Carter County Rescue Squad o responded reports of an injured hiker around 8:30 a.m.

News

Ky. couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign self-quarantine order

Updated: 3 hours ago
The couple said they plan to get an attorney to assist them with this situation.

News

Knox County man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Benny Hammons was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape and wanton endangerment.

News

Woman found alive onshore after falling off inner tube in Holston River

Updated: 12 hours ago
KRT has crews on the scene of 2000 block of Brogdon Place Way for report of person in the water.

News

Kentucky woman found dead, husband taken into custody

Updated: 14 hours ago
In a news release from Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Jackson County 911, just before 3:00 am Sunday morning, after human remains were discovered at a residence on Hwy 2004 in Jackson County.

News

100 motorcyclists gather to support law enforcement in New York

Updated: 15 hours ago
More than 100 motorcyclists gathered in Farmington New York Sunday morning in support of law enforcement at the ‘Back the Blue’ Ride and Rally, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.