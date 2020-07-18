Racing returns to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Racing will return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Masters of the Pros 150 Saturday, July 18.

Organizers said it is the biggest Pro Late Model race in the country.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported that face masks are required at all times while at the race and fans’ temperatures will be checked upon entry. Organizers also asked all fans, spectators, competitors and teams to practice social distancing throughout the event.

Fans also have the option of live streaming the race here.

