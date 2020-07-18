Knoxville leaders remember colleagues, civil rights activists John Lewis and C.T. Vivian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee leaders shared their tributes remembering civil rights activists John Lewis and C.T. Vivian Saturday.

John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, has died at 80 years old.

Lewis’s announcement in late December 2019 that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer — “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” he said — inspired tributes from both sides of the aisle, and an unstated accord that the likely passing of this Atlanta Democrat would represent the end of an era.

The announcement of his death came just hours after the passing of the Rev. C.T. Vivian, another civil rights leader and Nashville’s American Baptist College alum, who died early Friday at 95.

“How ironic that both Civil Rights Icons, Rev. Dr. C. T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis passed on the same day. Our hearts are deeply saddened. This giant of a man sacrificially gave of himself, to the very end of his life, fully to the cause of building a better America. Coming to Nashville at a young age as a student at American Baptist College, John Lewis was captured by the dream of a world of fairness and equality, ideals of the beloved community. Congressman Lewis has secured a prominent place in the history of America’s “profiles in courage.” He never quit, never allowed fear of death to stop him, hate to keep him from loving enemies to reach justice, fighting with every ounce of his humanity against the status quo of American racial injustice,”said Forrest E. Harris, Knoxville College alum and president at American Baptist College.

Reverend Harold Middlebrook also remembered his two friends and colleagues saying he hopes their sacrifices and efforts do not go in vain.

“I think the life of C.T. Vivian and the of John Lewis, especially, has been a good reminder to us that we might struggle over the years, we might get to a certain point, but there is still a struggle that must go on. Somebody has to lead that struggle and I’m grateful for the young people who are stepping up, sincerely, to lead that struggle,” Middlebrook said.

The condolences for Lewis were bipartisan. Rep. Tim Burchett said Lewis “Lived an incredible life full of courage and integrity. This country owes him an enormous amount of gratitude, and I’m praying for his family tonight.”

Senator Lamar Alexander tweeted this afternoon remembering Lewis.

Along with Harris, Burchett and Alexander the American Civil Liberties Union released a statement Saturday on the passing of Lewis.

“Congressman Lewis blazed a path forward for generation after generation of brave young people whom he taught to believe that their voices deserve to and must be heard. He taught us that we are never too young to lead a march, guide a movement or transform a nation. Today, as young people across the United States organize and lead peaceful protests against racial injustice and police brutality, the chorus of their voices sing a refrain that John Lewis first sang. Even as he leaves us, his presence is and will continue to be felt at each demonstration here in the city where his legendary journey began, in the region that he changed forever and across the country that he faithfully guided for nearly half his life.”

