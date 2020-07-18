Virginia boy starts lemonade stand, diaper drive to help single mothers

HAMPTON, Va. (WVLT/WTKR) -A group of Virginia kids have been selling lemonade and collecting diapers for single mothers in the community during the pandemic. An 11-year-old boy started the lemonade stand and diaper drive.

Virginia CBS affiliate WTKR reported that 11-year-old Cartier Carey started the stand and donation site at the corner of Peabody Drive and Hardy Cash Drive in his Hampton neighborhood.

"We are raising money for single mothers that are struggling. They have to do so much on their own," said 11-year-old Cartier Carey.

Cartier calls his group the “Carti Pack”.

"We sell lemonade, chips, candy - all types of stuff that people want, and it's not expensive," he said.

All of the proceeds from the lemonade and snacks sold goes towards buying diapers for local families in need.

"The diapers are for mothers or anyone that has babies," Cartier said.

Cartier and his friends saw a need in their community and wanted to help.

"There's a shortage of Pampers and wipes in the stores because of the pandemic, so this couldn't have come at a better time," said Anthony Carey, Cartier's dad.

"There are a lot of grown-ups out there not doing what we're doing," Cartier said.

Cartier’s father Anthony told WTKR that he is very proud of his son. The 11-year-old also started a non-profit for kids, ‘Kids 4 Change 757′ a year ago.

“Not only are they helping older adults, but [they’re also] helping children see they can make change inside of their community,” Anthony said.

WTKR reported that Cartier and his friends have raised $2,200 so far this week.

"I'm shocked," Cartier said.

Cartier and his friends will be out in Hampton at the corner of Peabody Drive and Hardy Cash Drive through Friday.

