Nothing found after report of child’s body at Norris Lake

The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Union County Boat Dock near Speedwell just after 8 p.m. Friday following a report of a child’s body seen there.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
SPEEDWELL Tenn. (WVLT) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Union County Boat Dock near Speedwell just after 8 p.m. Friday following a report of a child’s body seen there.

Officials said a caller told police he was on a jet ski when he spotted what appeared to the body of a child just below the waterline.

Union County deputies, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Union County Rescue Squad responded to the scene, but said a body was not found.

TWRA used a remote-operated vehicle to complete an underwater grid search of the area. Officials said a thorough search of the area did not uncover a body. The search was called off just after midnight.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said no children had been reported missing at the time of the search.

The incident remains under investigation.

