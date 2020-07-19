Advertisement

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson says none of the people who were shot early Sunday have wounds that are considered life-threatening.

Officers responded to the area before 5 a.m. after receiving a report about multiple people being shot.

They found a gathering of about 200 people. Two people with serious wounds were taken to a hospital. Eleven others made their own way to hospitals.

Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star that police don’t have any suspects yet but that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia Democrats release finalists to replace Rep. John Lewis on ballot

Updated: moments ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Coronavirus

GOP leaders at White House as coronavirus crisis deepens

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
Top Republicans in Congress met Monday with President Donald Trump at the White House on the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically worsened, just as emergency relief is expiring.

News

GSMNP seeking public input on Wears Valley bike trail proposal

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Two virtual meetings will be held for community members to share their thoughts on the project.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 160 to close in Cocke County for repairs

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The work is expected to be completed on or before Tuesday, July 28.

National

Florida Amber Alert canceled, 9-year-old boy safe

Updated: 41 minutes ago
An Amber alert issued from Pasco County, Fla., Monday morning has been resolved.

Latest News

National

Portland protesters gassed after setting fire at courthouse

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

News

Pigeon Forge veterans parade canceled

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Pigeon Forge Veteran’s Parade set for August 8 has been canceled.

Coronavirus

Oxford scientists explain early results for their COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Four of the scientists working on the new Oxford vaccine discuss the first results of their testing on humans.

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The Library Stabilization Fund Act calls for $2 billion in emergency recovery funding for America's libraries through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: 1 hours ago