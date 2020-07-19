Advertisement

2 arrested in connection to shooting death of Memphis off-duty firefighter

A couple has been arrested for the shooting death of a Memphis off-duty firefighter, Mack Bond, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday, CBS affiliate WMC reported.
Mack Bond, a 21-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, was shot to death July 15, 2020 while off duty. Police are still investigating his death.
Mack Bond, a 21-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, was shot to death July 15, 2020 while off duty. Police are still investigating his death.(Memphis Fire Department)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A couple has been arrested for the shooting death of a Memphis off-duty firefighter, Mack Bond, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

According to an affidavit by the Memphis Police Department, Carlton Wells and Danielle Mack were both arrested Friday for their connection to the case.

Carlton Wells and Danielle Mack were both arrested Friday for their connection to the case.
Carlton Wells and Danielle Mack were both arrested Friday for their connection to the case.(Memphis Police Department)

The affidavit states, Wells was identified as the suspect after reviewing surveillance videos. Officials say after he was taken into custody, Wells admitted to being the gunman responsible for Bond’s death.

According to investigators, Wells said he was parked in his vehicle at Kennedy Park on Raleigh Lagrange Road with his girlfriend, Danielle Mack when Bond parked next to them and allegedly asked them several times to have intercourse.

The document states Wells was uncomfortable, leading him to shoot Bond several times.

A second affidavit regarding Mack’s arrests says the car the couple was in had been rented from California. After the shooting, Mack returned the car to a rental place stating the car had transmission problems and rented a new car.

Mack is charged with tampering of evidence. Wells has been charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GSMNP seeking public input on Wears Valley bike trail proposal

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Two virtual meetings will be held for community members to share their thoughts on the project.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 160 to close in Cocke County for repairs

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The work is expected to be completed on or before Tuesday, July 28.

News

Pigeon Forge veterans parade canceled

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Pigeon Forge Veteran’s Parade set for August 8 has been canceled.

News

Knox Co. Health Dept. cancels COVID-19 testing Monday due to extreme heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday afternoon will be hot and steamy with temperatures reaching into the mid-90s

News

Delta requiring special screening for those who claim to be unable to wear mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
Delta will then use the results to determine if a given traveler can board its aircraft without a mask.

Latest News

News

Hiker in stable condition after being injured on Roan Mountain

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials with the Carter County Rescue Squad o responded reports of an injured hiker around 8:30 a.m.

News

Ky. couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign self-quarantine order

Updated: 3 hours ago
The couple said they plan to get an attorney to assist them with this situation.

News

Knox County man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Benny Hammons was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape and wanton endangerment.

News

Woman found alive onshore after falling off inner tube in Holston River

Updated: 12 hours ago
KRT has crews on the scene of 2000 block of Brogdon Place Way for report of person in the water.

News

Kentucky woman found dead, husband taken into custody

Updated: 14 hours ago
In a news release from Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Jackson County 911, just before 3:00 am Sunday morning, after human remains were discovered at a residence on Hwy 2004 in Jackson County.

News

100 motorcyclists gather to support law enforcement in New York

Updated: 15 hours ago
More than 100 motorcyclists gathered in Farmington New York Sunday morning in support of law enforcement at the ‘Back the Blue’ Ride and Rally, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.