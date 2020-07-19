2 arrested in connection to shooting death of Memphis off-duty firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A couple has been arrested for the shooting death of a Memphis off-duty firefighter, Mack Bond, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

According to an affidavit by the Memphis Police Department, Carlton Wells and Danielle Mack were both arrested Friday for their connection to the case.

The affidavit states, Wells was identified as the suspect after reviewing surveillance videos. Officials say after he was taken into custody, Wells admitted to being the gunman responsible for Bond’s death.

According to investigators, Wells said he was parked in his vehicle at Kennedy Park on Raleigh Lagrange Road with his girlfriend, Danielle Mack when Bond parked next to them and allegedly asked them several times to have intercourse.

The document states Wells was uncomfortable, leading him to shoot Bond several times.

A second affidavit regarding Mack’s arrests says the car the couple was in had been rented from California. After the shooting, Mack returned the car to a rental place stating the car had transmission problems and rented a new car.

Mack is charged with tampering of evidence. Wells has been charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

