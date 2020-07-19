Kentucky couple couple gets ankle monitors after COVID-19 quarrel with health dept.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – A Kentucky couple is wearing ankle bracelets after a run-in with the health department.

According to WAVE3 News, Elizabeth Linscott tested positive for COVID-19 in Hardin County last weekend.

After testing positive but without showing any symptoms, Linscott said the health department contacted her and requested she sign documents that will limit her traveling anywhere unless she calls the health department first. She said she chose to not sign the documents.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” she said

But Linscott said she would take necessary precautions if she needed to go to the hospital, like letting workers know she has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A couple of days after she denied signing the Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order, Linscott said the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department arrived at her home without warning. Her husband, Isaiah, was home.

“I open up the door and there’s like eight different people,” he said. “Five different cars and I’m like what the heck’s going on? This guy’s in a suit with a mask, it’s the health department guy and he has three different papers for us. For me, her and my daughter.”

If the Linscotts travel more than 200 feet, their ankle monitors will alert law enforcement.

Elizabeth says she never said she would not quarantine, she just disagreed with the language on the papers.

“That’s exactly what the Director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this and that was not the case at all,” Linscott said. “I never said that.”

The Linscotts said they plan to get an attorney.

