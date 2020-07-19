KPD: 10-year-old girl was never missing, two suspects identified after car theft, false report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department says a 10-year-old girl was never missing as two suspects were taken into custody late Saturday night after a vehicle was stolen.

According to a release, officers responded to a report of a white four-door 2008 Mazda 6 stolen from the Cracker Barrel at 9214 Parkwest Blvd. Saturday around 9:15 p.m.

Officers say, the complainant 30-year-old Kayla Fox allegedly stated that 32-year-old Randall Rhodey stole the vehicle with a 10-year-old girl in the backseat of the car.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, identified the vehicle on a traffic camera around 9:10 p.m. and located the car with assistance from the KPD Violence Reduction Team at an apartment complex around 10:00 p.m.

According to a release, Rhodey was taken into custody after located on foot, admitted to stealing the vehicle and denied taking the child.

After verifying with guardians, officers discovered the girl was at her residence safe in Scott Co. Saturday night.

Fox admitted to investigators that she lied about the child being in the vehicle.

Rhodey has been charged with auto theft and Fox has been charged with false reporting.

UPDATE: 32-year-old Randall Rhodey was charged with auto theft, while 30-year-old Kayla Fox was charged after falsely reporting that a 10-year-old girl had been in the car that was stolen https://t.co/sP2hCNNdL1 pic.twitter.com/W58znzX52X — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 19, 2020

“Thank you to all who shared this important information so quickly and to the multiple agencies who assisted this evening,” a spokesperson with KPD said.

According to KPD, multiple KPD units, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division along with K-9′s and Airwatch responded to the scene and helped with the investigation.

