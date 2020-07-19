Louisiana Police investigating alleged rape of guard by inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the St. Gabriel Police Department are investigating the alleged rape of a female prison guard at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, according to Chief Kevin Ambeau.

Ambeau says officers responded to the prison after learning of the incident which happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17.

Inmate Erick Dehart, 29, is accused of raping the female guard at knifepoint, according to Ambeau.

Investigators say she was the only guard in a prison dormitory at the time of the alleged incident.

Authorities say Dehart arrived at the prison on Jan. 21 and was serving a 35-year sentence for armed robbery.

Ambeau says Dehart will be transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

