Louisiana woman allegedly shoots boyfriend who refused to argue with her, police say

SHREVEPORT, La. (WVLT/WHBQ) - A Louisiana woman is on the run after she allegedly shot her boyfriend Saturday morning after he refused to argue with her, according to police.

Police search for suspect in early morning shooting A man is fighting for his life and a woman is on the run following... Posted by Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers on Saturday, July 18, 2020

WHBQ reported that investigators are searching for 29-year-old Jenalisha Lawrence who police suspect shot and killed her 34-year-old boyfriend around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting 1400 block of Grigsby Street. Upon arrival, they found a man bleeding on the ground. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is reportedly in critical condition.

Investigators believe Lawrence was the man’s estranged girlfriend. Police say she shot him after he refused to argue with her. She then reportedly left in a Honda Accord with primer paint on the left side passenger door.

Lawrence is wanted for attempted second-degree murder. Police say they believe she fled to her hometown of Dallas.

Lawrence’s bond was set at $150,000.

