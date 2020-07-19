Advertisement

Louisville photographer joining others to provide free headshots for job seekers

(Photo: WAVE)
(Photo: WAVE)(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville photographer will be joining other photographers around the world to take free professional headshots of unemployed workers at the Oxmoor Center.

The nationwide project is called 10,000 Headshots and it’s offering a free 10-minute photoshoot session for people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Veronica Shipman, a Louisville resident who signed up for the headshots lost her job months ago, joining the millions of others who are unemployed following the Covid-19 outbreak. Shipman was a general manager at a local bar.

“I also was one of those wonderful ones that filed for unemployment in march and didn’t see anything until late June,” Shipman explained.

Louisville photographer, Gary Barragan, will be one of two photographers offering headshots during Wednesdays event.

“You don’t even have to be in the state of Kentucky,” Barragan said. “You can be in Indiana, Florida, whatever.”

As someone who has also experienced losing a job, Barragan is hoping these headshots match job seekers with employment.

“I feel like with a lot of us photographers, this gives us a greater sense of purpose,” Barragan added.

To sign up for a free headshot session visit headshotbooker.com. You can sign up at any time, even the day of the event (July 22).

Barragan also says preparing for headshots is important. Here’s how you can look your best:

Hydrate and Rest. Staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest can go a long way in maintaining a refreshed look. By staying hydrated, you can naturally prevent dry and tight skin, and with staying rested you can prevent from appearing tired and rid those infamous dark circles under the eyes. This also helps with energy levels. Hydrating and resting will also create a natural glow and maintain good energy on set, these are essential to prepare.

Bring Options. We may not work through them all, and we may not even need to, but it’s better to over-prepare and not under prepare your attire options. Try things on before you pack for the session, see what looks good and what doesn’t. Typically, the image will be cropped at the chest or above, so focus on that area. Also, do they fit nicely? Perfect! Are they too snug? Ditch it! For portraits, you’ll want to consider the entire outfit, clothes you can easily move around in work best because you will be doing more posing in that part of the session. You can browse through my portfolio for ideas on what to wear, but just know that clothes that you feel and look great in will boost your confidence every time!

Planning Ahead. Think ahead for your headshots… are you planning on doing a drastic hairstyle change, such as going from long to a pixie cut? What about dying your hair? Something to think about for your headshots, if you are planning on doing something of that nature, plan to get that done before your session. We aim to capture the best true to life headshots so they should match how you will currently look.

Tanning. Please refrain from tanning, whether it’s the sun or a bed, two to three days at least before your session. Tanning will leave unwanted color and texture in your skin that my camera will pick up. If you do want to tan, plan ahead to allow time for your skin to heal. This also holds true if you have your eyebrows micro-bladed, you actually need up to two weeks for this healing process. Anything that affects your skin will need to have time for healing. We want your skin to have a natural and refreshed glow.

Know your Role. Whether your headshots will be used in the business professional sector or for an audition or comp card, knowing and understanding your role is essential to getting the most out of your session. Are you a lawyer? Practice on whether you want to convey approachable and confidence. Pediatrician? Kids are very receptive to smiles and laughs, parents want a doctor they can trust knows what’s best for their pride and joy. Actors, models, understand your characters. Consult with your agency to figure out the roles they want you to audition for. With acting headshots, getting the most range also creates the most successful sessions that agencies can use. Practice, practice, practice, Pull up some inspiration on Pinterest, or YouTube clips, and study. Please don’t be the person who doesn’t do their homework. I want the best for you and together we can that happen!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GSMNP seeking public input on Wears Valley bike trail proposal

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Two virtual meetings will be held for community members to share their thoughts on the project.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 160 to close in Cocke County for repairs

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The work is expected to be completed on or before Tuesday, July 28.

News

Pigeon Forge veterans parade canceled

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pigeon Forge Veteran’s Parade set for August 8 has been canceled.

News

Knox Co. Health Dept. cancels COVID-19 testing Monday due to extreme heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday afternoon will be hot and steamy with temperatures reaching into the mid-90s

News

Delta requiring special screening for those who claim to be unable to wear mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
Delta will then use the results to determine if a given traveler can board its aircraft without a mask.

Latest News

News

Hiker in stable condition after being injured on Roan Mountain

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials with the Carter County Rescue Squad o responded reports of an injured hiker around 8:30 a.m.

News

Ky. couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign self-quarantine order

Updated: 3 hours ago
The couple said they plan to get an attorney to assist them with this situation.

News

Knox County man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Benny Hammons was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape and wanton endangerment.

News

Woman found alive onshore after falling off inner tube in Holston River

Updated: 12 hours ago
KRT has crews on the scene of 2000 block of Brogdon Place Way for report of person in the water.

News

Kentucky woman found dead, husband taken into custody

Updated: 14 hours ago
In a news release from Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Jackson County 911, just before 3:00 am Sunday morning, after human remains were discovered at a residence on Hwy 2004 in Jackson County.

News

100 motorcyclists gather to support law enforcement in New York

Updated: 15 hours ago
More than 100 motorcyclists gathered in Farmington New York Sunday morning in support of law enforcement at the ‘Back the Blue’ Ride and Rally, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.