More than 1,000 sign petition asking Trader Joes to remove “racist packaging” from stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 1,500 people have signed a petition asking Trader Joes to remove what they are calling racist packaging and branding from the stores.

The petition created by Briones Bedell calls for Trader Joes to do away with their packaging and branding for their ethnic foods with different modifications of “Joe”. The items include “Trader Mings”, a Chinese food brand, “Arabian Joe”, a brand for Middle Eastern foods, and “Trader José, a Mexican food brand, “Trader Joe San”, a Japanese food brand and “Trader Giottos”, an Italian food brand.

“Furthermore, the Trader Joe’s company takes pride in the fact that the founder, Joe Coulombe, took inspiration in building the Trader Joe’s brand from a racist book and a controversial theme park attraction, both of which have received criticism for romanticizing Western Imperialism and fetishizing non-Western peoples,” the petition reads.

The creator of the petition says the use of these brands and packaging is “insensitive” an “demeaning”.

As of Sunday, July 19, more than 1500 people had signed the petition.

