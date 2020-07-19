Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warm and muggy again as the near record heat continues.

WVLT Weather Alert - Rhea, Meigs, McMinn, Hamilton And Bradley Counties for a heat advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values will reach near 107 this afternoon in these areas.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few more storms will pop-up as we go into Sunday afternoon, especially in the mountains. That’s about all the relief we’ll get from the heat as we stay in the upper 90s and with a high dewpoint it’s going to feel more like 100 to 105 once again. UV Index on Sunday will be at a 10, so make sure you wear sunscreen to protect your skin from damage.

Overnight, not much relief from the heat as we have partly cloudy skies and we get to the mid 70s to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday days in the upper 90s, but then on Tuesday we’ll bring down the heat just a bit into the lower 90s and isolated storms.

Wednesday to Friday we’re near 90 with a mix of sun and clouds to start the day and then scattered showers will move through the area. The best chance will come Thursday with on and off showers and storms.

