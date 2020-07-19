THP identifies victim in vehicle fatality on Alcoa Highway

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash at State Route 115, on Alcoa Highway in Blount Co. Sunday morning.

Trooper James Burger with THP reports, a 33-year-old Peter Auger of Knoxville died in a two-vehicle crash around 8:30 a.m.

THP is investigating a fatality crash this Sunday Morning on Alcoa Highway. 2 vehicles involved with 1 confirmed fatality. pic.twitter.com/wVK80c9fvA — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) July 19, 2020

According to the incident report, a 1970 C10 pickup Chevrolet driven by David Buck, 80, of Alcoa, was traveling north on Alcoa Highway and a 2007 Rav 4 Toyota driven by 33-year-old Peter Auger was traveling southbound. The Chevrolet attempted to turn left into Vista Road, striking the Toyota on the side.

Auger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, according to the report. The Trooper and investigator on the scene said they felt “a safety restraint could have made a difference”.

According to Smartway Traffic, southbound traffic on State Route 115 at Vista Road was affected with the right lane blocked.

