UTK Panhellenic announces in-person, online sorority recruitment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee’s Panhellenic board announced Sunday it will be having an in-person and online sorority recruitment for the fall semester.

The board announced the first six days of recruitment that includes ‘Recruitment Orientation,' ‘Go Greek Round,' ‘Philanthropy and Service Round,' and ‘Sisterhood Round,' from August 17 through August 23 will be virtually held on Zoom where participants will continue to have the opportunity to visit the chapters and communicate with members online.

According to the board, it plans to have a hybrid option for its ‘Preference Round,' on August 23. The hybrid option includes in-person rounds with virtual options for those not comfortable participating in person. As for ‘Bid Day’ celebrations, potential new members will open their bids and attend celebrations in accordance with university policy.

Registration for recruitment will end on Sunday, August 16 at midnight. The board says anyone who has signed up for recruitment will receive an email soon with more information on the process.

For more information visit the Panhellenic Recruitment website here.

